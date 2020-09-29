Go to the main site
    Kazakh figure skating star Elizabet Tursynbaeva back on ice after long break

    29 September 2020, 12:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Silver medalist of the World Figure Skating Championship Elizabet Tursynbaeva has returned to her training after a long break, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In an interview with Olympic.kz Tursynbaeva revealed that her first training sessions after a long break were OK and she didn’t have plans for a new program this season. That is, according to her, because due to the coronavirus pandemic most figure skating events have been canceled or their format has been altered and she doesn’t plan to participate.

    Recall that Elizabet Tursynbaeva scooped silver at the 2019 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan. Elizabet took a break from figure skating after sustaining a serious injury.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Figure skating
