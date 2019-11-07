Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva plants fir tree

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 November 2019, 16:07
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva who happens to be the silver medalist of the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships in Japan planted her own fir tree near the World Academy of Boxing in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Tursynbaeva skipped several big tournaments due to an injury and came to Almaty for treatment.

The figure skater revealed that it was the National Olympic Committee that proposed Elizabet to undergo treatment in Almaty.

The athlete admits that she already sees results of the two-week treatment during the training sessions and plans to take part in an ice show in December.

During her stay, Elizabet took part in the traditional campaign as part of which prominent Kazakhstanis, mainly athletes, plant trees in the Alley of champions.

