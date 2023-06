Kazakh fighters pocket two medals at Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament

NUR-SULTAN- BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athletes won two medals at the Thailand OpenInternational Boxing Tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan NationalOlympic Committee.

In the U52kg weight division, Yevgeniy Pavlov earned silver. Adlet Kurmetov (U60 kg) tooka bronze medal.