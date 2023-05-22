Go to the main site
    Kazakh fencers win historical gold medals at 2023 Istanbul Men's Epee World Cup

    22 May 2023, 11:05

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Kazakh epee fencers claimed historical gold medals at the 2023 Istanbul Men's Epee World Cup last weekend, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    The event brought together about 350 athletes from 45 countries of the world.

    The Team Kazakhstan consisting of Ruslan Kurbanov, Elmira Alimzhanova, Vadim Sharlaimov and Yerlik Sertay defeated the Netherlands in finals with a score 34:20.

    Previously, the team of Kazakhstan won over Columbia (45:41), then Italy (45:31). In quarterfinals, the Kazakh fencers defeated Argentinian athletes (45:44), and in semifinals the team overwhelmed Spain (45:32).

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

