Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh female tennis players retain spots in WTA top 100 singles rankings

    22 November 2021, 10:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has issued its updated singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Australian Ashleigh Barty remains the world No.1. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain are also in the top-3.

    Kazakhstani female players retained their positions in the new WTA top 100 singles rankings, with Elena Rybakina ranked 14th, Yulia Putintseva – 42nd, and Zarina Diyas – 100th.

    As for doubles, Kazakhstanis Rybakina is put 42nd, Anna Danilina 83rd, while Diyas was down one spot to 178th.

    The top-3 among doubles includes Czech Kateřina Siniaková, Barbora Krejčíková, and Hsieh Su-wei, representing Chinses Taipei.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov