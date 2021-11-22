Kazakh female tennis players retain spots in WTA top 100 singles rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has issued its updated singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Australian Ashleigh Barty remains the world No.1. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain are also in the top-3.

Kazakhstani female players retained their positions in the new WTA top 100 singles rankings, with Elena Rybakina ranked 14th, Yulia Putintseva – 42nd, and Zarina Diyas – 100th.

As for doubles, Kazakhstanis Rybakina is put 42nd, Anna Danilina 83rd, while Diyas was down one spot to 178th.

The top-3 among doubles includes Czech Kateřina Siniaková, Barbora Krejčíková, and Hsieh Su-wei, representing Chinses Taipei.