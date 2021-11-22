Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh female tennis players retain spots in WTA top 100 singles rankings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 November 2021, 10:26
Kazakh female tennis players retain spots in WTA top 100 singles rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has issued its updated singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Australian Ashleigh Barty remains the world No.1. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain are also in the top-3.

Kazakhstani female players retained their positions in the new WTA top 100 singles rankings, with Elena Rybakina ranked 14th, Yulia Putintseva – 42nd, and Zarina Diyas – 100th.

As for doubles, Kazakhstanis Rybakina is put 42nd, Anna Danilina 83rd, while Diyas was down one spot to 178th.

The top-3 among doubles includes Czech Kateřina Siniaková, Barbora Krejčíková, and Hsieh Su-wei, representing Chinses Taipei.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku