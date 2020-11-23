Go to the main site
    Kazakh female tennis players remain the same in doubles and singles

    23 November 2020, 13:51

    LONDON. KAZINFORM WTA released the Women’s Rankings Update in both doubles and singles, Sports.kz reports.

    The best-ranked player is Ashleigh Barty from Australia. Simona Halep of Romania ranks second and Naomi Osaka of Japan ranks third.

    The strongest female tennis player of Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina, stands 19th on the WTA Rankings, Yulia Putintseva holds 28th place while Zarina Diyas ranks 79th. In the doubles Kazakhstani Galina Voskoboyeva ranks 71st, Anna Danilina is 135th while Putintseva is placed 186th.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
