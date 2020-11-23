Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh female tennis players remain the same in doubles and singles

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 November 2020, 13:51
Kazakh female tennis players remain the same in doubles and singles

LONDON. KAZINFORM WTA released the Women’s Rankings Update in both doubles and singles, Sports.kz reports.

The best-ranked player is Ashleigh Barty from Australia. Simona Halep of Romania ranks second and Naomi Osaka of Japan ranks third.

The strongest female tennis player of Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina, stands 19th on the WTA Rankings, Yulia Putintseva holds 28th place while Zarina Diyas ranks 79th. In the doubles Kazakhstani Galina Voskoboyeva ranks 71st, Anna Danilina is 135th while Putintseva is placed 186th.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year