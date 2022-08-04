Qazaq TV
Kazakh female judo player claims silver at Asian Championships
4 August 2022 20:40

Kazakh female judo player claims silver at Asian Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Abiba Abuzhakynova settled for the women's 48kg silver at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova lost to Wakana Koga from Japan in the women's 48kg final of the tournament.

The event held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace brought together over 200 judo practitioners from 21 countries of the world. It is set to run through August 7.



