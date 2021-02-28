Go to the main site
    Kazakh female boxers win gold and silver medals in Bulgaria

    28 February 2021, 13:42

    SOFIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani female boxers have collected one gold and two silver medals on the last day of the 72nd International Boxing Tournament STRANDJA 2021 in Bulgaria, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstani Valentina Khalzova hauled gold in the women’s 69 kg weight class at the international boxing tournament which is underway in Sofia.

    Angelina Lukas and Nadezhda Ryabets collected silver in 51 kg and 75 kg weight categories, respectively.

    It bears to remind that the International Boxing Tournament STRANDJA traditionally held in the capital of Bulgaria is one of the oldest boxing tournaments in Europe. It has been held there since 1950.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

