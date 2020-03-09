Go to the main site
    Kazakh female boxer to represent Kazakhstan at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

    9 March 2020, 10:59

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Nadezhda Ryabets earned another Olympic license for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The 19-year-old Ryabets routed a Vietnamese athlete in the Women’s 75kg quarterfinal at the International Boxing Tournament in Amman, Jordan.

    Winning the quarterfinal bout, Ryabets not only advanced to the semis, but also earned the Olympic licenses for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani boxers Vassiliy Levit, Abylaikhan Zhussupov and Bekzad Nurdauletov also earned their Olympic berths.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

