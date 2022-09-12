Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Kazakh ethnic village opens in Nur-Sultan
12 September 2022, 21:10

Kazakh ethnic village opens in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An ethnic festival «Uly dala sazy» kicked off in the territory of Baiterek Monument in the Kazakh capital ahead of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event’s main goal is to promote the cultural and musical heritage of the Great Steppe among the citizens and guests as well as foreign tourists.

Sewing of Kazakh national clothes, manufacturing of ceramic and iron items are on display.

The event will also feature concert programs for the next five days. Its guests can enjoy folk music as well as songs and the kui.

Kazakhstan is to hold the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions at the Palace of Independence in its capital city, Nur-Sultan, on September 14-15, 2022.



Related news
Kazakhstan’s doubles No.1 Anna Danilina debuts at San Diego Open
São Paulo International Festival to show films from 60 countries
Read also
October 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan
October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Sherkhan Murtaza’s sculpture unveiled in Taraz
October 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Jordan Princess Basma bint Talal visits Kazakh yurt at charity event in Amman
October 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events
October 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive