Kazakh-Estonian round table dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence held

TALLINN. KAZINFORM As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, Embassy of Kazakhstan to Estonia together with the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized an online international round table with the participation of experts from the two countries, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The participants of the event got acquainted with the main achievements of the political and socio-economic development of the country during the years of Independence, as well as the ongoing reforms.

They also discussed the prospects for the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and other issues in the context of strengthening bilateral relations.

The event was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Estonia Nurlan Seitimov, the first Ambassador of Estonia to Kazakhstan Jan Hein, Head of the Tallinn region of Põhja-Tallinn Peeter Järvelaid, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Estonia Denis Borodich, chairman of the Kazakh society in Estonia «Atameken» Aidynay Bukharbayeva.

From the Kazakh side, the videoconference was attended by First Deputy Head of the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aliya Kozhabekova, representatives of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, poet, member of the Union of Journalists of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gennady Pussep, Director of the Narxoz University Online Learning Center Eric Sootla, pianist, soloist of the Kazakh State Philharmonic Society named after Zhambyl Maya Sepp, journalist Elena Koemets, lecturer at Kainar University Maria Oinas, leading researcher at the Department of Ethnology and Anthropology, candidate of historical sciences Abdulina Aksunkar.

At the end of the meeting, the conference participants congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the anniversary date and wished our country prosperity and success.



