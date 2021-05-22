Kazakh envoy to Switzerland presents credentials to head of Universal Postal Union

BERN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Alibek Bakayev presented to the Director General of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Bishar Hussein a Letter of Credence on his accreditation to the UPU, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the talks, the parties discussed the agenda of the upcoming 27th UPU Universal Postal Congress, scheduled for August 9-27, 2021 in Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire).

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to reforming the organization, the possibility of opening access for private postal operators to the services and database of the union, the trend of increasing demand for postal services due to COVID-19, as well as a number of legal issues, which are planned to be discussed during the upcoming 27th Congress.

Bishar Hussein emphasized the importance of increased cooperation and the feasibility of finding a mutually beneficial model of cooperation between governments and postal operators, both national and private.

For reference: The Universal Postal Union was created in accordance with the Treaty of Berne in 1874. Since 1948, the UPU has been the UN institute regulating international postal services.

Kazakhstan officially joined the UPU in 1992. The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan accredited by the Government of Kazakhstan within the UPU. KazPost JSC is accredited at the level of postal operators.