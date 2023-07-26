Go to the main site
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department

    26 July 2023, 17:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Serik Dzhartybayev has been appointed as the director of the technical and vocational education department at the Ministry of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the ministry’s press service.

    Born in 1981 in Abai region, Mr. Dzhartybayev is a graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University and the University of Leeds.

    He started his professional career as a tutor at a college in Pavlodar region. He then served as a principal of three local schools and a director of two colleges in Pavlodar city. In 2021 he became a deputy of a maslikhat in Pavlodar region.

    Prior to the recent appointment he has been serving the director of the IT College in Pavlodar since October 2020.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

