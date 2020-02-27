Kazakh Energy Minister visits Atyrau energy providers

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Atyrau region Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev visited regional energy providers, the Ministry’s press service reports.

At the Atyrau heat and power station Nogayev got familiarized with the process of extension of its electric power. The investment project has been realized since 2007. The project is of great importance not only for the region but for Kazakhstan at large for it provides the country’s energy security.

The Minister also surveyed SagatEnergy LLP. The 100 MW installed capacity power plant serves the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. This gas-fired power plant was put into operation in 2016.



