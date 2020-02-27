Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Energy Minister visits Atyrau energy providers

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 February 2020, 18:37
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Atyrau region Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev visited regional energy providers, the Ministry’s press service reports.

At the Atyrau heat and power station Nogayev got familiarized with the process of extension of its electric power. The investment project has been realized since 2007. The project is of great importance not only for the region but for Kazakhstan at large for it provides the country’s energy security.

The Minister also surveyed SagatEnergy LLP. The 100 MW installed capacity power plant serves the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. This gas-fired power plant was put into operation in 2016.

Atyrau region   Energy   Ministry of Energy  
