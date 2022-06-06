Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Kazakh Energy Minister projects gas shortages by 2025

    6 June 2022, 11:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told about the growth of the country’s gas consumption, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan ranks 22nd in gas reserves in the world and 3rd among CIS countries. Gas consumption in Kazakhstan grew between 2017 and 2021 by 4.8 bln cu m from 13.8 to 189.6 bln cu m,» the Minister told the Government Hour at the Majilis.

    He added that an increase in gas consumption made 35% or on an average of 7% annually.

    The Minister projected the domestic gas shortages and dependency on imported resources by 2025. In the near future Kashagan, Karachaganak, TCO are to remain the key commercial gas producers t o account for 64% of all commercial gas resources.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Energy Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued