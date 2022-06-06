Kazakh Energy Minister projects gas shortages by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told about the growth of the country’s gas consumption, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstan ranks 22nd in gas reserves in the world and 3rd among CIS countries. Gas consumption in Kazakhstan grew between 2017 and 2021 by 4.8 bln cu m from 13.8 to 189.6 bln cu m,» the Minister told the Government Hour at the Majilis.

He added that an increase in gas consumption made 35% or on an average of 7% annually.

The Minister projected the domestic gas shortages and dependency on imported resources by 2025. In the near future Kashagan, Karachaganak, TCO are to remain the key commercial gas producers t o account for 64% of all commercial gas resources.



