Kazakh Energy Minister arrives in Kyzylorda rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 November 2020, 12:33
KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev arrived in Kyzylorda region for a working visit, the Governor’s press service reports.

The Minister and Governor of the region Gulshara Abdykalikova visited first the Kyzylorda electricity distribution company. It has been working since 1964. Currently 1,016 people work there. It supplies the whole region with electricity.

The delegation also visited its museum to get acquainted with the company’s history.

Besides, they visited the Kyzylorda heat-and-power station that was put on-stream in 1964. The Governor brought up the question on upgrading the existing station, in particular to replace three gas turbine plants with a capacity of 45MW and construct a combined-cycle plant up to 150 MW.

The Minister supported the Governor’s initiative to replace and build the station using high efficiency later technologies.

