    Kazakh Energy Minister addresses IAEA General Conference

    21 September 2020, 17:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 64th IAEA General Conference has kicked off in Vienna today. Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev addressed those attending virtually, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    In 1994 Kazakhstan became the 121st member of the IAEA.

    The Minister said that Kazakhstan is the member of all fundamental international treaties in nuclear disarmament, nonproliferation and peaceful use of atomic energy. Last year Kazakhstan became the 26 th state in the world to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. He also added that within the context of non-proliferation regime and ensuring of nuclear security Kazakhstan works at conversion of research reactors and highly-enriched uranium utilization.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

