Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh Energy Minister addresses IAEA General Conference

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 September 2020, 17:07
Kazakh Energy Minister addresses IAEA General Conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 64th IAEA General Conference has kicked off in Vienna today. Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev addressed those attending virtually, the Ministry’s press service reports.

In 1994 Kazakhstan became the 121st member of the IAEA.

The Minister said that Kazakhstan is the member of all fundamental international treaties in nuclear disarmament, nonproliferation and peaceful use of atomic energy. Last year Kazakhstan became the 26 th state in the world to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. He also added that within the context of non-proliferation regime and ensuring of nuclear security Kazakhstan works at conversion of research reactors and highly-enriched uranium utilization.


Government of Kazakhstan   Energy   IAEA   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events