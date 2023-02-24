Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry to buy new helicopters in 2023

24 February 2023, 10:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official spokesperson of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, Ruslan Imankulov, revealed the Ministry’s plan to renovate the aircraft fleet, Kazinform reports.

«10 helicopters were bought in 2020-2022. This year Kazakhstan will add four new helicopters (one Н145 and three MI-8) to the fleet. Four more, including one Н145, two MI-8 and a jet aircraft will be purchased in 2024,» he told a briefing.

He added pilots undergo further training at the country’s and international aviation training centres which meet the requirements of ICAO.

As earlier reported, the Kazaviaspas air company’s helicopter had crashed while flying over a main oil pipeline in West Kazakhstan killing four people and injuring two more.


