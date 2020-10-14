Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry names new official spokesperson

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Talgat Uali has been named official spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry.

Uali was born in 1988 in the village of Aksuat, Tarbagatay district, East Kazakhstan region.

He is a graduate of the Kainar University, majoring in economics.

His career began in 2010 on the Semipalatinsk-based TV channel TVK-6 as a reporter. In 2011, he joined the Semipalatinsk office of Qazaqstan national TV channel as an anchor and editor.

He also worked on TV channels such as Sedmoi kanal (Seventh channel), Khabar, and Atameken Business.

In 2019, he served as an official spokesperson of the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2020, he worked at the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.