Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.81 eur/kzt 489.28

    rub/kzt 4.53 cny/kzt 61.59
Weather:
Astana+27+29℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakh Emergencies Ministry names new spokesperson

    2 August 2023, 10:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced the appointment of Zhanna Daurenbekova as its new spokesperson, Kazinform cites the official website.

    Born in 1977 Zhanna Daurenbekova hails from Karaganda region. She happens to be a lieutenant-colonel of civil defense.

    Ms Daurenbekova graduated from the Karaganda State Technical University and the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Throughout her career she worked for the press service of the emergencies department of Karaganda region and emergencies committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

    Prior to the recent appointment she headed the press service of the emergencies department of Karaganda region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Price regulation remains priority task for Government
    Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural product reached KZT2.1trln in H1 2023
    President Tokayev congratulates Prime Minister of India on Independence Day
    Bakhty checkpoint on Kazakh-Chinese border to be closed temporarily
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President gives instructions following mine incident in Karaganda rgn
    2 2 miners suffered in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire in ICU
    3 Storm alert issued for capital and 7 rgns of Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev reaches tennis tournament semis in Poland
    5 Japan researchers creating guidelines for animal-human transplants