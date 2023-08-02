Kazakh Emergencies Ministry names new spokesperson

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced the appointment of Zhanna Daurenbekova as its new spokesperson, Kazinform cites the official website.

Born in 1977 Zhanna Daurenbekova hails from Karaganda region. She happens to be a lieutenant-colonel of civil defense.

Ms Daurenbekova graduated from the Karaganda State Technical University and the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Throughout her career she worked for the press service of the emergencies department of Karaganda region and emergencies committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

Prior to the recent appointment she headed the press service of the emergencies department of Karaganda region.