Kazakh Embassy to donate funds raised at Festival in the Netherlands to Kostanay

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan took part in the Festival of Embassies in The Hague, the Netherlands, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Cultural expositions of 55 nations, including Kazakhstan, were featured at the Festival held last weekend in The Hague.

The diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands assembled the national yurt to present national apparel, music instruments, cuisine, and arts and crafts.

Those present expressed intent to visit Kazakhstan in the near future.

Notably, the Embassy staff will donate the funds raised at the Festival and their one-day earnings to help those affected by the wildfires in Kostanay region.