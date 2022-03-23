Kazakh embassy in US celebrates Nauryz with embassies of Azerbaijan, Turkey and CA countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United States co-hosted on MArch 17, the virtual celebration of Nauryz together with the embassies of six countries - Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan on «Oxus society» platform, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the Kazakh MFA.

The US guests were represented by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia Rebecca Zimmerman, and Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks.

Secretary Blinken opened the event, noting that Nauryz is an opportunity to reflect on the past, renewing ourselves with hope for the new season ahead. «I am hopeful that this year marks an end to hardships both big and small, and the beginning of the new year marked by good health, peace, and prosperity to everyone,» the Secretary of State says.

Administrator Power, for her part, emphasized that «though we are confronted by challenges seen and unseen, we can find unity in our shared values of independence, freedom and the desire to create a better world for our children. USAID stands in partnership to work with our friends in Central Asia to work together toward the brighter future.»

Deputy Assistant Rebecca Zimmerman, congratulating on behalf of the US Secretary of Defense, says that this year the United States is celebrating the 30th anniversary of foreign and defense relations with the countries of the region. «Supporting Central Asia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has been and will continue to be the cornerstone of our relationship. The United States values the Central Asian and other Turkic partners and recognizes the contribution they have made in enhancing regional cooperation in promoting peace and security,» Zimmerman summed up.

Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, emphasized that Nauryz represents a rich history of shared cultures, heritage, and values. «Commemorating the cultural diversity and friendship among different communities, the celebration of Nauryz promotes the values ​​of peace and solidarity,» Meeks said.

Addressing the participants of the event, Rauan Tleulin, Deputy Chief of Mission focused on the national features of the celebration of Nauryz in our country. «Nauryz is a special time for the renewal of nature, a holiday of peace, kindness, and harmony. For all those celebrating, these few days provide an opportunity to appreciate the past year and look to the future with optimism,» the Kazakhstani diplomat emphasized.

At the end of the speech, online participants were presented with a video about Kazakhstan: nature, culture, and traditions. As a treat, gift baskets with national dishes and delicacies, organized by the participating embassies, were sent to the distinguished guests.



