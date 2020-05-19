Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion

Kazakh Embassy in Jordan gives iftar boxes to Kazakh students

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2020, 16:20
Kazakh Embassy in Jordan gives iftar boxes to Kazakh students

AMMAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Jordan presented iftar boxes to the Kazakh students studying there amid Ramadan month.

More than 40 students received the boxes consisting of foodstuff.

Since the imposing of the nationwide quarantine in Jordan mid-March, the Embassy has been rendering all-round assistance to nationals of Kazakhstan staying there. Protection of rights and interest of Kazakhstanis abroad is the top priority task of the Kazakh MFA. According to the regulations of the country’s Health Ministry it is forbidden to hold iftar and bring all Kazakhstanis together amid the social distancing regulations . That’s why the Embassy decided to deliver iftar boxes to doors.

photo


Foreign policy    Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP