    Kazakh Embassy in Iran operates routinely – MFA official spokesperson

    30 January 2023, 14:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tehran operates routinely, the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh side has no plans to take additional security measures in light of the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.

    The official spokesperson told the Monday press briefing that since it has been a single terrorist attack, there are no plans to make changes in the operations of the Kazakh embassy. «If a number of embassies located in Tehran were targeted by terrorists, it would be a whole other story. The embassy operates routinely,» he added.

    In his words, there were no reports about Kazakhstani citizens injured.

    Earlier it was reported that a gunman attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian capital and killed the security chief of the embassy, injuring two security guards on January 27.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan condemned the barbaric attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

