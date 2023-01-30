Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Embassy in Iran operates routinely – MFA official spokesperson

30 January 2023, 14:47
Kazakh Embassy in Iran operates routinely – MFA official spokesperson

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tehran operates routinely, the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh side has no plans to take additional security measures in light of the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.

The official spokesperson told the Monday press briefing that since it has been a single terrorist attack, there are no plans to make changes in the operations of the Kazakh embassy. «If a number of embassies located in Tehran were targeted by terrorists, it would be a whole other story. The embassy operates routinely,» he added.

In his words, there were no reports about Kazakhstani citizens injured.

Earlier it was reported that a gunman attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian capital and killed the security chief of the embassy, injuring two security guards on January 27.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan condemned the barbaric attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran.


Related news
President receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp
No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Iran earthquake and blasts - MFA
Cold weather to persist in N Kazakhstan midweek
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh vice minister of ecology and natural resources appointed
Rybakina tops AO2023 ace count
Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development
Skatov of Kazakhstan fails to claim his 2nd Challenger title with loss to Argentinian Federico Coria
Famed environmentalist Aizhan Skakova joins Baitaq Party
People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections
Kazakh low-cost carrier to launch flights en route Astana-Ankara
Poll: Most Kazakhstanis favour five or more parties in Majilis
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
2 Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships
3 Mets predict no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 30
4 Diplomatic activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran completely suspended - deputy minister
5 Astana's Yevgeniy Gidich is 4th in Vuelta a San Juan finals

News