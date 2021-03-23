Kazakh Embassy celebrates Nauryz together with Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and CA countries embassies

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM With the support of the «Meridian International Centre» and «Oxus society» a virtual celebration of Nauryz was held in Washington D.C. together with the Embassies of seven countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Among the distinguished guests were the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Education and Cultural Affairs Matthew Lussenhop, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks and vice chief of the US National Guard Marc Sasseville, as well as Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce for the Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia Khush Choksy, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

In his speech, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Education and Cultural Affairs Matthew Lussenhop noted that people around the world celebrate Nauryz, which gives everyone an opportunity to reflect on common values in the cultural heritage.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks stressed that Nauryz represents a rich history of shared cultures, heritage and values. Commemorating cultural diversity and friendship between different communities, Nauryz promotes the values of peace and solidarity.

In his video message, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia Khush Choksy said: «This year marks the first Nauryz celebration by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce - home to American business and our new Kazakhstan – American Business Council that we officially launched last September».

Addressing to the virtual event participants, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Yerzhan Kazykhanov noted that in Kazakhstan, Nauryz is a special time of renewal, celebration of peace, kindness and harmony. «For all those celebrating, these few days provide an opportunity to look back with gratitude at the passing year and look forward with optimism to the year ahead».

Following the video message, the online participants were presented with videos about the culture and traditions of celebrating Nauryz in Kazakhstan, as well as performance by Marzhan Kapsamat playing kui on dombra.

Gift baskets with national dishes and delicacies provided by participating Embassies were sent to the distinguished guests as a holiday treat.





The recorded video of the online event is available on Oxus Society’s Youtube and Facebook page:

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wrf23KwrjKc&ab_channel=TheOxusSocietyforCentralAsianAffairs

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/oxussociety/videos/761880154716321/



