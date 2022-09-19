Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakh Embassy attends Belgium’s Cultural Heritage Days

    19 September 2022, 14:10

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Cultural Heritage Days of Belgium took place last weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It is a unique opportunity to raise awareness about the spectacular cultural heritage of Brussels.

    Notable, the foreign embassies for the first time ever took part in the event.

    The Kazakh Embassy held a photo exhibition featuring picturesque landscapes of Kazakhstan, contemporary buildings, and well-known sportsmen. Besides, there was an exhibition of national clothes, and national cuisine.


    Photo: gov.kz




    Foreign policy Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan
    Drama Theatres Festival kicks off in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh capital inaugurates Kyuishi Alley
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool