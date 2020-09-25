Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakh Education Minister tests homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on himself

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 September 2020, 17:16
Kazakh Education Minister tests homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on himself

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed that he had tested the homegrown coronavirus vaccine on himself, Kazinform reports.

«I was informed of the results of preclinical tests and saw the effectiveness of the vaccine with my own eyes. That is why I made a decision to get a shot of the homegrown vaccine. It's been a long time. I must admit I feel great, no catarrhal symptoms, no high fever,» Minister Aimagambetov said Friday.

According to him, he was involved in all stages of the development of the homegrown candidate vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus.

«Throughout the years of their dedicated work researchers have developed and introduced a great deal of treatment drugs and vaccines against dangerous infectious diseases that have been successfully used [in Kazakhstan] and beyond,» he voiced his trust in researchers.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 candidate vaccine developed by the Scientific Research Institute of Biosafety Problems was successfully registered on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 1, 2020.

Earlier Kazinform reported that preclinical trials of the candidate vaccine had been underway in Kazakhstan. The start of human clinical trials was tentatively scheduled on early September.

Scientists are working around the clock to find the cure for the infection that has so far killed more than 980,000 people and sickened more than 32 million globally.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazCovid-in   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana