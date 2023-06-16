Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2023, 09:32
Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan together with Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar propelled to the semifinals of the ATP’s Libema Open in s’-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo defeated Dutch tandem Robin Haase and Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

It bears to remind that Nedovyesov and Escobar eliminated the 2nd-seeded Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger in the opening round.

In the semis Nedovyesov and Escobar will face Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson from Australia.

The prize fund of the tournament totals over €650,000.


