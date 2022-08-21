Go to the main site
    Kazakh Economy Minister tours Karaganda region

    21 August 2022 14:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov as part of his working trip to Karaganda region visited the Karaganda foundry and machinery works Maker LLP.

    The Minister also visited Kazakhmys Group to survey production processes and advanced equipment at the works bought under the Manufacturer 2020 state program.

    As of today, Kazakhmys takes an active part in the development of the state program aimed at raising household income. As a result, the wages of the workers grew by 30%. 883 people work there.

    The works worth KZT 13.7 bln may produce 12,383 tons of output per year for the domestic market. In 2021 it manufactured products over KZT 12 mln, for the past seven months the production volume reached KZT 8 mln.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Karaganda region #Government of Kazakhstan #Industry #Economy
