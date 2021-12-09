Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakh economic growth accelerates to 3.8%

    9 December 2021, 10:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Economic growth of Kazakhstan accelerated to 3.8% in January-November of this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a government session, Asset Irgaliyev, Minister of National Economy, said that the Kazakh economy accelerated in January-November this year, growing by 3.8%. Higher rates of growth in the service sector, stable growth in the real sector, accelerating trade balance due to higher rates of export growth, greater investment activity in non-primary sectors were observed over the said period.

    According to him, the growth in real sector stood at 2.9% in January-November this year.

    Business activity in the service sector rose by 3.9%.

    He went on to note that strong growth is recorded in information and communication, trade, water supply, construction, electricity, and manufacturing sectors.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays