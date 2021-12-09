Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh economic growth accelerates to 3.8%

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2021, 10:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Economic growth of Kazakhstan accelerated to 3.8% in January-November of this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a government session, Asset Irgaliyev, Minister of National Economy, said that the Kazakh economy accelerated in January-November this year, growing by 3.8%. Higher rates of growth in the service sector, stable growth in the real sector, accelerating trade balance due to higher rates of export growth, greater investment activity in non-primary sectors were observed over the said period.

According to him, the growth in real sector stood at 2.9% in January-November this year.

Business activity in the service sector rose by 3.9%.

He went on to note that strong growth is recorded in information and communication, trade, water supply, construction, electricity, and manufacturing sectors.


