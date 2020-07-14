Kazakh Ecology Ministry ready to join introducing new subject at school

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry expressed readiness to introduce a new environmental education subject at secondary schools, Kazinform reports.

«The Ministry plans to start executing instruction on the development of a standard to introduce a new subject, Children’s Environmental Education, and help the Education and Science Ministry,» Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev told the Government meeting.

He also added that the country has almost depleted facilities of spoil disposals. 82% out of 3,300 spoil disposals do not conform to ecological and sanitary norms. Above 7,500 fly dumping were detected in Kazakhstan.