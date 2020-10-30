Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Ecology Minister invites Romanian companies to cooperate in domestic waste processing sphere

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 October 2020, 17:46
Kazakh Ecology Minister invites Romanian companies to cooperate in domestic waste processing sphere

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev proposed Romanian companies to cooperate in implementing the Waste to Energy mechanism during the 15th session of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission held online, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Joining the meeting were the Kazakh and Romanian co-chairs of the Commission, reps of the Ministries involved, and authorized ambassadors of the two countries.

The Kazakh side was represented by Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, and the Romanian side – by Minister of Economy, Energy, and the Business Environment Government. Virgil-Daniel Popescu.

The Kazakh Minister put forward a proposal to the Romanian counterparts to expand the areas of cooperation, especially social domestic waste processing with energy recovery.

«Introduction of the Waste to Energy mechanism, that is thermal treatment, is under consideration in Kazakhstan. The country is to construct 7 combustion plants,» the head of the Ministry said, inviting Romanian companies to take part in that project.

photo

According to the Kazakh minister, the two countries’ cooperation in breeding of cold-water fish species, including salmon, trout on the Caspian Sea, fodder production, and fishing nurseries is of potential.

In 2019, fish production reached 52 thousand tons in Kazakhstan, with fish exports totaling 30 thousand tons ($60mln).

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral partnership in economics, trade, investments, industries, health, space exploration, and so on.

photo

The meeting ended with the signature of a protocol of the 15th session of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission for trade and economic and science and technical cooperation


Events   Europe   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand