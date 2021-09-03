Kazakh Ecology Minister elected Chairman of CIS Interstate Ecological Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 7th meeting of the Interstate Ecological Council of the CIS countries took place online today, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazakh Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Minister elected new Chairman of the CIS Interstate Ecological Council.

Delegations of the member States of the CIS Interstate Ecological Council – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russian, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan as well as reps of the Secretariat of the Board of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS States, Executive Committee of the CIS Energy Power Council, and CIS Executive Committee – joined the event.

The meeting discussed the issues of the current state of and prospects for developing cooperation in the environment. The sharing of experiences in gradual transition from polymeric packages to environmentally friendly ones took place. The system of greenhouse emission trading, introduction of the SDGs in the environmental protection inside the CIS, and fish farming development were discussed.

Kazakhstan shared its experience in the work of its system of green gas emission trading. As part of the new Environmental Code of the country the system of public regulation the field of green gas emissions and absorptions was improved to meet the obligations with the Paris Agreement. So starting from 2021 the carbon budget will reduce yearly by 1.5% of the 1990 carbon budget.

During the meeting the CIS Energy Power Council member States agreed to proceed to cooperate on the current issues in the environmental field.

Following the meeting, the Action Plan of the CIS Energy Power Council for 2022/23 was approved. Some decisions were taken and the meeting’s Protocol was signed.