Kazakh-Dutch duo claims ITF doubles title in Germany

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Top-seed Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Dutch Arianne won the ITF’s Hartono W100 Versmold title in Germany, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh-Dutch tandem stunned Dutch Rosalle Van der Hoek and Indian Ankita Raina seeded second at the tournament 6-7, 6-4, 10-6.

This is the fourth doubles title for Anna Danilina this season.