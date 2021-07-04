Kazakh-Dutch duo advanced at 2021 Wimbledon men’s doubles

LONDON. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan together with Dutch Robin Haase defeated two-time Grand Slam winners in the men’s doubles event in the second round of the 2021 Wimbledon in London, Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Golubev and Haase stunned 7th-seeded British Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares in a three-set match 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.

During the second-round match the Kazakh-Dutch duo fired six aces and made one double fault, whereas the British-Brazilian tandem hit three aces and made six double faults.

Up next Golubev and Haase will take on Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentinian Maximo Gonzalez.

It bears to remind that in the opening round Golubev and Haase defeated Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez.