Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh-Dutch duo advanced at 2021 Wimbledon men’s doubles

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 July 2021, 13:07
Kazakh-Dutch duo advanced at 2021 Wimbledon men’s doubles

LONDON. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan together with Dutch Robin Haase defeated two-time Grand Slam winners in the men’s doubles event in the second round of the 2021 Wimbledon in London, Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Golubev and Haase stunned 7th-seeded British Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares in a three-set match 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.

During the second-round match the Kazakh-Dutch duo fired six aces and made one double fault, whereas the British-Brazilian tandem hit three aces and made six double faults.

Up next Golubev and Haase will take on Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentinian Maximo Gonzalez.

It bears to remind that in the opening round Golubev and Haase defeated Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year