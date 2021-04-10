Go to the main site
    Kazakh duo strolls into Split 1 final in Croatia

    10 April 2021, 14:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani duo Andrey Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov have reached the semifinal of the men’s doubles event of the Split 1 tournament in Croatia with the prize fund of €45,000, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, top-seed Golubev and Nedovyesov stunned Croatian wildcard tandem Karlo Krolo and Luka Mikrut in the opening round of the tournament. The Kazakh duo destroyed the Croatians in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

    In the quarterfinal match the Kazakh tandem needed 55 minutes to edge out German Dustin Brown and Swiss Luca Margaroli 6-2, 6-1.

    In the semifinal match Golubev and Nedovyesov outplayed Czech duo Lukas Rosol and Zdenek Kolar 6-2, 2-6, 10-6.

    In the final the Kazakhstanis will take on Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski of Poland.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
