    Kazakh duo storms into Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinals

    27 October 2022, 08:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov stormed into the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel tournament, Kazinform learned from Vesti.kz.

    The competition is held on a hard court.

    In the 1/8 match which lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes, the Kazakh duo played vs British-Finnish pair Lloyd Glasspool/ Harri Heliovaara. The match ended with the score 7:5, 4:6, 10:3.

    In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh tennis players will meet Rafael Matos of Brazil and David Vega Hernandez of Spain.

    Photo: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
