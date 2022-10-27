Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh duo storms into Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinals

27 October 2022, 08:55
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov stormed into the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel tournament, Kazinform learned from Vesti.kz.

The competition is held on a hard court.

In the 1/8 match which lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes, the Kazakh duo played vs British-Finnish pair Lloyd Glasspool/ Harri Heliovaara. The match ended with the score 7:5, 4:6, 10:3.

In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh tennis players will meet Rafael Matos of Brazil and David Vega Hernandez of Spain.

Photo: ktf.kz



