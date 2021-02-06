Kazakh duo eases into ATP 250 tournament quarterfinals

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Kazakh tandem of Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev has propelled into the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Bublik and Golubev advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament via walkover after their opponents Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic and Russian Karen Khachanov didn’t show up for the match for unclear reasons.

In the quarterfinal-match the Kazakh duo will face British Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares.