Kazakh duo advances to Zadar Open quarterfinal

24 March 2021, 16:22
ZAGREB. KAZINFORM – Alexander Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan have propelled into the next round of the Zadar Open in Croatia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The top-seeded Kazakh duo eliminated Italians Marco Bortolotti and Alessandro Giannessi in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. They needed 1 h 8 minutes to send the Italian tandem packing.

In the quarterfinal Nedovyesov and Golubev will take on the winners of Tomislav Brkic and Nino Serdarusic vs Vit Kopriva Nikolas Sanchez first-round encounter.

The prize pool of the tournament totals €44,820.


