Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh duo advances to Split 1 quarterfinal in Croatia

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 April 2021, 10:43
Kazakh duo advances to Split 1 quarterfinal in Croatia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani duo Andrey Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov have reached the quarterfinal of the men’s doubles event of the Split 1 tournament in Croatia with the prize fund of €45,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Top-seed Golubev and Nedovyesov faced Croatian wildcard tandem Karlo Krolo and Luka Mikrut in the opening round of the tournament.

The Kazakh duo destroyed the Croatians in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

In the quarterfinal-match the Kazakhstani will take on German Dustin Brown and Swiss Luca Margaroli.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year