Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh duo advances at 2021 Roland Garros

    1 June 2021, 21:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik have eased into the second round of the men’s doubles event at the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match the Kazakh tandem routed French Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia in two sets 7-6, 6-1.

    Golubev and Bublik fired four aces and made two double faults, whereas the French hit four aces and made five double faults.

    In the next round they will face the winners of Frederik Nielsen and Andres Molteni vs. Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek encounter.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik had been stunned by Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the opener of the men’s singles event at the tournament.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana