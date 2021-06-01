Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh duo advances at 2021 Roland Garros

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2021, 21:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik have eased into the second round of the men’s doubles event at the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match the Kazakh tandem routed French Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia in two sets 7-6, 6-1.

Golubev and Bublik fired four aces and made two double faults, whereas the French hit four aces and made five double faults.

In the next round they will face the winners of Frederik Nielsen and Andres Molteni vs. Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek encounter.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik had been stunned by Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the opener of the men’s singles event at the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
