    Kazakh drama to be screened at Shanghai International Film Festival

    21 July 2020, 11:37

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s Boi Atbaya (Atbai’s fight) is set to be screened at the XXIII Shanghai International Film Festival slated to be held from July 25 until August 2 in Shanghai, Kazinform has learnt from the festival’s organizing committee.

    The drama will be screened as part of the SIFF Highlights – Viva La Festival category.

    The SIIF was initially scheduled for June 13-22, 2020, however, due to the coronavirus scare, the organizers decided to postpone the event to a later date.

    Atbai's Fight is expected to be screened on July 25, August 1 and 2 in three cinema theaters in Shanghai.

    The drama tells a story of street fighter Atbai who wants to win a MMA tournament against all odds to get a chance to start a new life, get back to the world of big sport and win back the love of his life.

    It is worth mentioning that the Shanghai International Film Festival is one of the largest film festivals in China. Its first edition was held in 1993.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan
